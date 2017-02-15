I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Asante Kotoko coach Zdravko Lugarusic gets official car

Asante Kotoko coach Zdravko Lugarusic has taken delivery of an official car.

The club's management has presented a Toyota 4-wheel drive to the Croat.

The decision was taken after a management meeting on Tuesday.

Lugarusic made winning start on Sunday in a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Liberty Professionals.

Kotoko's next match will be at the Golden City Park where they play Berekum Chelsea.

