Asante Kotoko coach Zdravko Lugarusic gets official car

Asante Kotoko coach Zdravko Lugarusic has taken delivery of an official car.

The club's management has presented a Toyota 4-wheel drive to the Croat.

The decision was taken after a management meeting on Tuesday.

Lugarusic made winning start on Sunday in a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Liberty Professionals.

Kotoko's next match will be at the Golden City Park where they play Berekum Chelsea.

