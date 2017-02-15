Sports News | 15 February 2017 08:43 CET
Asante Kotoko coach Zdravko Lugarusic gets official car
Asante Kotoko coach Zdravko Lugarusic has taken delivery of an official car.
The club's management has presented a Toyota 4-wheel drive to the Croat.
The decision was taken after a management meeting on Tuesday.
Lugarusic made winning start on Sunday in a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Liberty Professionals.
Kotoko's next match will be at the Golden City Park where they play Berekum Chelsea.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].