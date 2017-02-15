The Dr. Bruce Lyle Invitational Tennis Tournament At Akropong Akwapim

On the occasion of the third Anniversary, the La Constance Tennis Center has organized the Dr. Leslie Bruce Lyle Invitational Tennis Tournament at Akropong Akwapim in the Eastern Region of Ghana on the 11th of February in honor of Dr. Bruce Lyle an Opthalmologist in Texas, USA

The program was under the Chairmanship of Mrs. Nana Korantema Brookes formerly the Manager of the Foreign Exchange Branch at the Head Office of the Barclays Bank.

In the Boys under 12, Yakubu Abubakar (Currently the National no one seed) was the winner with PK Michael as the runner up both of them from the Ghana Atomic Energy Tennis Club. The third and fourth positions were taken by Kwasi Amoako and Eric Yeboa respectively both of La Constance Tennis Center.

In the Girls under 12, Jessica Acquah won the first place with Valentina Ansah and the runner up. The third and fourth places went to Lizabeth Mantebea and Gifty Awunibisi respectively, all from La Constance tennis Center. Trophies and gifts were presented to the winners.

The Chairperson thanked the Administrator of the Academy, Mr. Isaac Offei and the coach Nana Agyeman for their unflinching devotion and praised the kids for their commitment and enthusiasm. She said the greatest joy was the opportunity to participate and admonished the Kids to be committed and make their experience relevant in their lives.

She also thanked her co-Chairperson, Mr George Ansong of Atlanta. She said she was indeed proud to be associated with such a program devoted to Kids in the community and the fact that everything was free for the Kids

It will be recalled that Kwakwaduam Association Inc of New York had collaborated with La Constance Guest House of Akropong in the initial establishment of the Academy. Other sponsors of the Academy have been Mr Don Hightower of Tennis Warehouse, The Match Point Tennis Club of New York, Kelly Gunterman, David Nyarko, and Dr. Paa Smith.





