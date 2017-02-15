I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Sports News | 15 February 2017 01:24 CET

Black Stars defender Andy Yiadom provides assist to help Barnsley beat Albert Adomah's Aston Villa

Ghana international defender Andy Kyere Yiadom played an influential role for Barnsley as he set up a goal to help them defeat Aston Villa 3-1 at the Villa Park in the English Championship on Tuesday night.

Albert Adomah also assisted the consolation goal for Villa who suffered their 3rd loss before their home fans.

Yiadom, 25, marshaled the lines for the Tykes and remained prominent on the night in the crucial victory.

The 2017 Ghana AFCON defender weighed in a sample of his trademark fabulous cross from the right and Welsh man Tom Bradshaw connected home to increase the lead in the 43rd minute.

However celebrations were cut short when Ghana winger Albert Adomah turned the architect for Ivorian Jonathan Kodjia to halve the deficit for the hosts.

Before that, the former Middlesbrough man was narrowly denied when Barnsley keeper Davies tipped his goal-bound drive just over the bar.

But the determined Barnsley side restored their lead as Bradshaw scored his second goal of the night.

Andy Yiadom

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

People who want to get rich fall into temptation and a trap and into many harmful desires that plunge men into ruin and destruction
By: Seth Fernando Kwaben
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img