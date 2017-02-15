I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
In-form Abednego Tetteh strikes to win day for Al Hilal in Sudanese league 

In-form Abednego Tetteh strikes to win day for Al Hilal in Sudanese league In-form Al Hilal striker Abednego Tetteh's 13th minute strike won the day for the league leaders as they picked a solitary win at home over Triea Albiga.

A cross from open play found the Ghanaian striker who rose above his markers to head home the opener and the only goal with a supersonic strike in a game fellow Ghanaian counterpart Augustine Okrah was superb.

The win mean Al Hilal are on top of the table in a league which is just five matches old.

Tetteh who scored 17 goals in all competitions for Bechem United last season before moving to the Sudanese side has continued his scoring exploits with his third league goal.

Tetteh who has now played seven games in all matches for Al Hilal has now scored eight goals and is poised to score more.

The roly-poly attacker has hit a magnificent form and is hailed by the Sudanese press as the new kid on the block.

Tetteh has already set a 20-goal target this season and is already showing glimpses of meeting the target.

