Oppong Weah Calls On Akufo-Addo



Liberian football legend, George Oppong Weah, called on President Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, February 14, 2017 to congratulate him on his election as the president of the republic of Ghana and also discuss issues of mutual concern beneficial to the two countries.

Oppong-Weah who is also the senator of the Montserrado County in Liberia said during his meeting with the president that the conduct of Ghana's 2016 elections, which resulted in a peaceful change of government, has cemented Ghana's position as the true beacon of democracy on the African continent, one which should be emulated by all countries on the continent.

The Liberian Senator also applauded the resilience of President Akufo-Addo, who was successful at his third attempt at the Presidency, describing it “as a lesson for all of us. If you don't succeed at your first attempt, try again.”

It was his hope that President Akufo-Addo term in office will bring about increase in bilateral relations between Ghana and Liberia, as well as the realization of the vision of continental integration, which, he said, will inure to the benefit of the African peoples.

With the election of a new President of Liberia slated for October 10 this year, Oppong Weah urged President Akufo-Addo and ECOWAS to help ensure that the polls are credible, so that the results gain acceptance by all the stakeholders involved in the process.

On his part, President Akufo-Addo thanked the Liberian Senator for the visit, assuring him that Ghana will continue to support and advocate for the deepening of democracy in countries within the region.

President Akufo-Addo indicated that the bonds that exist between Liberia and Ghana would be strengthened even further in the coming years, assuring that Ghana, together with ECOWAS will do its best to ensure that the upcoming polls pass off peacefully, so that the will of the Liberian people is upheld.

