I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Sports News | 14 February 2017 18:05 CET

Newcastle United ace Christian Atsu hints imminent Chelsea departure


Newcastle United wideman Christian Atsu is unsure about his future at parent club Chelsea after speaking with manager Antonio Conte.

Atsu, 25, in loan at St James Park - his fifth spell from Stamford Bridge since joining from FC Porto.

The Ghana international appears to have found home at the Championship side ans believed to be interested in making the switch permanent.

And he has given the clearest indication he could be seeking a permanent move away from the Blues.

"It is difficult for me and Chelsea - you can see the kind of wingers they have," Atsu said.

"I have to keep working hard. I spoke with Conte. He is a good manager, very serious in his work.

"I need to keep fighting for Newcastle and do well here.

"I will be very happy if Chelsea win the Premier League and Newcastle get promoted."

He been linked with a move to Turkey despite denying strenuously.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

"The walking stick is tall but it has a place to handle"
By: Tophic Abdul Kadir S
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img