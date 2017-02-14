I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Caf snubs Ghanaian referees for Africa U20 Championship in Zambia

No Ghanaian referee will be officiating at the 2017 Africa Under-20 Youth Championship in Zambia.

A list released by the continent's football governing body indicated that no referee from the West Africa country was named for the event.

12 centre referees and 14 assistants have been named CAF.

Ghana failed to qualify for the tournament after being knocked down in the qualifiers by Senegal.

Ghana has seven FIFA Referees and seven assistants but none was selected by CAF raising huge concerns over the performance of match officials in the country.

