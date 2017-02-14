Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng steps up recovery after returning to training



Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng returned to training after a long spell on the sidelines due to injury.

The German, who is born to a Ghanaian father, has been out of action since December.

He went under the knife on a chest muscle in December but is slowing edging closer to a return.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed the centre-back is doing well after taken the another step in his recovery.

"Jerome Boateng is making good progress in his comeback from injury," a statement on the club's official website read.

"The German 'Footballer of the Year 2016' took the next step in his rehabilitation programme on Monday morning as he took part in some warm-up exercises with the rest of the team.

"The centre-back then continued his individual training."

