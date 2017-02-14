Liberia Presidential hopeful George Oppong Weah visits Ghana leader Nana Akufo- Addo



Liberia legend George Oppong Weah paid a courtesy call on Ghana President Nana Akufo Addo on Tuesday.

Weah, a former World Player, is the second high profile football personality to visit the Ghanaian leader.

Ivory Coast and Chelsea legend Didier Drogba was first to visit Nana Addo at the Flagstaff House last Friday.

Weah has confirmed he will run for for president of Liberia for a second time after a failed bid in 2005.

Mr Weah, who played for teams including Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan and Chelsea, was the highest-ranking African footballer in Fifa's list of greatest players of the 20th century.

His previous presidential bid, in 2005, was defeated by current president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

Her second term in office will end in 2017 and under the country's constitution she cannot run again.

During his football career, Mr Weah became a UN goodwill ambassador.

