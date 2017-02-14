Senator George Oppong Weah calls on President Akufo-Addo

George Oppong Weah, Senator of the Montserrado Country in Liberia, paid a courtesy call on President Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, February 14, 2017, to congratulate him on his election as President of the Republic, and also to discuss issues of mutual concern and benefit to the two countries.

According to Senator Weah, the conduct of Ghana’s 2016 elections, which resulted in a peaceful change of government, has cemented Ghana’s position as the true beacon of democracy on the African continent, one which should be emulated by all countries on the continent.

The Liberian Senator also applauded the resilience of President Akufo-Addo, who was successful at his third attempt at the Presidency, describing it “as a lesson for all of us. If you don’t succeed at your first attempt, try again.”

It was the hope of Senator Oppong Weah that the period in office of President Akufo-Addo will be marked by an increase in bilateral relations between Ghana and Liberia, as well as the realization of the vision of continental integration, which, he said, will inure to the benefit of the African peoples.

With the election of a new President of Liberia slated for October 10 this year, Senator Weah urged Ghana, President Akufo-Addo and ECOWAS to help ensure that the polls are credible, so that the results gain acceptance by all the stakeholders involved in the process.

On his part, President Akufo-Addo thanked the Liberian Senator for the courtesy of his visit, assuring him that Ghana will continue to support and advocate for the deepening of democracy in countries within the region.

President Akufo-Addo indicated that the bonds that exist between Liberia and Ghana would be strengthened even further in the coming years, assuring that Ghana, together with ECOWAS will do its best to ensure that the upcoming polls pass off peacefully, so that the will of the Liberian people upheld.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports