Kotoko captain Amos Frimpong ruled out for two weeks with finger injury



Kotoko have confirmed captain Amos Frimpong will be out for two weeks with an injury.

Frimpong told the media on Tuesday that he will be out for a period of four weeks after suffering a finger injury during his side's 2-1 win over Liberty Professionals on Sunday.

But the club has been handed a reprieve after doctors confirmed he will need just two weeks to recuperate after breaking his finger.

"Amos Frimpong will be out for two weeks" Head of Communications, Obed Acheampong told the club's website.

"He will be good to play after the two weeks."

The right-back will miss two crucial games against Berekum Chelsea and Bechem United.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com