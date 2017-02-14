Orlando Pirates set to conclude findings into Edwin Gyimah's altercation with former coach Muhsin Ertugal

Orlando Pirates have confirmed the club is still probing Edwin Gyimah's row with former coach Muhsin Ertugal after the defender returned from international duty.

The South African side announced in September last year that it will investigate the altercation which gained currency in the media.

The two men were involved in a heated argument at the Cape Town International Airport after a league game against Ajax Cape Town.

Even though the coach has left, the club is still pursuing the matter five months after it happened.

'Let me pre-empt the question about the investigations relating to the incident relating to our previous coach Muhsin Ertugral and player Gyimah.

"The player has been at the Africa Cup of Nations and investigations will therefore be concluded now that he has returned,' says club boss Irvin Khoza.

The Ghanaian apologised for the incident but the club are going ahead with its internal investigation to unravel the circumstances that led to the row.

If found guilty, Gyimah could be hit with a fine, suspension or dismissal.

Edwin Gyimah



For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com