Sports News | 14 February 2017 16:41 CET

Thomas Partey signs 5 year contract extension with Atletico Madrid

By Wires

Thomas Partey has renewed his contract with our club until 2022. The Ghanaian midfielder, who came to the red and white club in 2011, extends his link for three more seasons. Our player was happy with his renewal: "I’m very happy. I want to continue growing in Atleti."

The Ghanaian international made his debut last season with the first team against Espanyol on 28th November, 2015. The mid-fielder played more and more minutes and was more present in the team as the season advanced.

He played important minutes in the last edition of the Champions League in the qualifying rounds against FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich. In total, Thomas has played with our colours a total of 31 games in which he has scored three goals and given three assists.

procastionation, idleness, laziness are the thief of time, but how could it be helped if time for contemplation is needed,
