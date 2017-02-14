Harrison Afful aims at grooming youngsters to achieve professional status

Columbus Crew star Harrison Afful has promised to be an exemplary MLS ambassador in Ghana after visiting the US ambassador Robert Jackson in Accra.

The Ghana international also announced his social projects which includes helping to provide education for the less-priviledge in society.

Afful, who is preparing for his third season with the Ohio-based side, is determined to assist talented youngster to achieve their goals of becoming seasoned professionals.

''I want to give back and my future plan is to help deprived kids who are talented to play football by combining school and the game,'' the versatile defender told Ambassador Jackson.

''I see myself as ambassador for Columbus Crew in Ghana and also a shining example for the kids. The US my second home and so it's good to bond with you and your staff.

''I am ready to avail myself to the Embassy for all your social programmes which are soccer related.''

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports