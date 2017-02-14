I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Bechem United refutes claims they regretted choosing Accra for CAF Confederation Cup matches

Bechem United President, Kingsley Owusu Achiaw has vehemently denied granting interview to any media entity anywhere, claiming he regretted choosing Accra sports stadium to host their CAF Confederations cup home games. 

The owner and bankroller of the ambitious club is reported to have said that opting to use the Accra stadium instead of the Kumasi Baba Yara stadium, which is closer to Bechem, was a wrong decision after only a handful came to watch their first match against MC Algers.

''The reports are false. I have not granted any interview to any radio station claiming I am disappointed over using the Accra sports stadium as home venue for our(Bechem) African campaign'' He told Ghanasoccernet.com

''Before the game, one station in Sunyani called me and i told them it was my wish to have the team play in front of beloved fans in Bechem but unfortunately the stadia did not meet CAF standard.. I did not mention'' Achiaw added.

Bechem United fought hard to secure a slim 2-1 advantage in their first leg clash against Algerian side MC Algers in the preliminary round of the CAF confederation cup.

We can never make new beginnings,but we can star from where we right now and make new ends.
By: Samuel owoahene Ache
