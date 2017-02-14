I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Sports News | 14 February 2017

New Hearts of Oak coach Frank Nuttal yet to secure work permit

By CitiFMonline

Hearts of Oak's trainer Frank Nuttal is yet to be given his work permit hence his absence from the Inter Allies game on Monday in the Ghana Premier League.

The Scottish trainer is yet to officially begin work as the manager of the Ghanaian giants following the delay of his work permit which is expected to be granted this week.

The coach was not on the bench when the Phobians battled for the goalless draw game against Inter Allies.

The 48-year-old UEFA Pro licence holder and former England U17 fitness Coach could be on bench of Hearts of Oak in Sunday's League game against Medeama at the Accra Sports Stadium.


By: Rahman Osman/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Sports News

By: KENNEDY YEBOAH, OPO
