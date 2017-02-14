Hearts striker Cosmos Dauda wants to win goal king crown this season
Hearts striker Cosmos Dauda wants to win the Ghana Premier League goal king crown.
The tall striker was the club's top scorer with 9 goals last season.
And he wants to win the Premier League goal king title.
'I always say as a striker is your duty to score. If you are a striker and you are not scoring you have to get worried,' he said.
'It is not easy but you have to put in much effort and I am doing just that, last season I was Hearts of Oak top scorer.
'But this season I am going for the top scorer award in the Ghana Premier League.
