I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Sports News | 14 February 2017 14:11 CET

Crocked Kotoko captain Amos Frimpong out for a MONTH with an arm injury


Kotoko captain Amos Frimpong will require a period of four weeks to recuperate from an injury he picked up on the opening day of the Ghana Premier League against Liberty Professionals on Sunday.

Frimpong suffered an arm injury at the Baba Yara stadium and has been assessed by doctors.

He failed to complete the match as the Porcupine Warriors rallied from behind to record the crucial win.

He will miss the next four matches of the side including next weekend's clash at Berekum Chelsea.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

Greed prompts Ghanaian democracies to copy beyond the virtues of their European master!!
By: Owusu Ansah
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img