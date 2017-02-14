I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Sports News | 14 February 2017 14:11 CET

Las Palmas ace Kevin-Prince Boateng serenades wife Melissa Satta on Valentines Day


Ghana and Las Palmas midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng has showed love to his life partner Melissa Satta.

The pair got married in June 2016 in a lavish ceremony in her native Italy.

The Ghana-born player, known as Prince, has a son with the TV model, Maddox.

And the former AC Milan star has showered love on his wife as the world celebrates Valentines Day today.

Happy Valentine's Day baby â¤ #loveandbeloved @sattamelissa pic.twitter.com/J2mInmF1Hr

— Kevin-Prince Boateng (@KPBofficial) February 14, 2017

Kevin-Prince Boateng

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

WHEN WEARING PARTY POLITICAL GLOVES,THE EASIEST WAY TO SHOW YOUR ALLEGIANCE IS TO JAB
By: FREDERICK ATO ARMAH
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img