Las Palmas ace Kevin-Prince Boateng serenades wife Melissa Satta on Valentines Day
Ghana and Las Palmas midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng has showed love to his life partner Melissa Satta.
The pair got married in June 2016 in a lavish ceremony in her native Italy.
The Ghana-born player, known as Prince, has a son with the TV model, Maddox.
And the former AC Milan star has showered love on his wife as the world celebrates Valentines Day today.
Happy Valentine's Day baby â¤ #loveandbeloved @sattamelissa pic.twitter.com/J2mInmF1Hr
— Kevin-Prince Boateng (@KPBofficial) February 14, 2017
