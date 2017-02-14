I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
14 February 2017

Medeama goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi grateful to former club Kotoko


Medeama goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi is grateful to his former club Kotoko for their remarkable support during his stint at the club.

The 22-year-old has found a new home after an injury-plagued his career at the Porcupine Warriors.

The former Ghana Under-20 star marked his debut for Medeama in their 1-0 win over West African Football Academy in their opening Premier League clash in Tarkwa on Sunday.

 "I was very sad when I was leaving the club [Asante Kotoko] because they have helped me a lot in my career" he is quoted by Sunyani based radio station SPACE FM

"I thank everyone who supported me during my stay at Kotoko especially the players and the fans"

