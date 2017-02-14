I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Sports News | 14 February 2017 14:11 CET

I Will Deliver …Shilla Assures Kotoko

By Daily Guide
Shilla Alhassan
Shilla Alhassan

Newly-appointed Team Manager of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Shilla Alhassan, has promised to deliver to the satisfaction of the club and its supporters.

He consequently appealed to the teeming red army followers to give him the needed support to succeed in the role.

According to him, with total support from the Kotoko family, he would discharge his duties effectively.

Shilla Alhassan was once a potent striker for Kumasi Asante Kotoko during his heydays.

He scored several important goals for the Porcupine Warriors to win several trophies locally.

Shilla Alhassan disclosed that his appointment as team manager did not come as a surprise to him.

“Kotoko is in my blood so I feel I have a role to play in transforming the club even though I have retired from active football,” he stated.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi

