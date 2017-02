Inter Allies and Hearts of Oak

Accra Hearts of Oak yesterday began their league campaign with a 0-0 drawn game with Inter Allies at the El-Wak Stadium.

Allies goal stopper Kwame Baah proved equal to task in all attempts by the Phobians.

Likewise, Hearts' goalkeeper Ben Mensah demonstrated brilliance to deny Allies from hitting the back of the net.

Hearts will host Medeama in Accra this Sunday.