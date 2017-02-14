I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Sports News | 14 February 2017 13:38 CET

Harrison Afful named MLS ambassador for Ghana

By MyJoyOnline

Columbus Crew star Harrison Afful has promised to be an exemplary MLS ambassador in Ghana after visiting the US ambassador Robert Jackson in Accra.

The Ghana international also announced his social projects which includes helping to provide education for the less-priviledge in society.

Afful, who is preparing for his third season with the Ohio-based side, is determined to assist talented youngster to achieve their goals of becoming seasoned professionals.

''I want to give back and my future plan is to help deprived kids who are talented to play football by combining school and the game,'' the versatile defender told Ambassador Jackson.

''I see myself as ambassador for Columbus Crew in Ghana and also a shining example for the kids. The US my second home and so it's good to bond with you and your staff.

''I am ready to avail myself to the Embassy for all your social programmes which are soccer related.''

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

YOUR TRUTH ARE UNCERTAINLY THE TRUTH BUT WHAT ESTABLISH IT AS THE TRUTH
By: Daniel lee darko
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img