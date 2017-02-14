Bechem regrets choosing Accra for Africa campaign

President of Bechem United Kingsley Owusu Achiaw is disappointed over the decision to choose the Accra sports stadium for their CAF Confederation cup campaign.

He made the comments following the poor attendance for their first leg game against Algerian side MC Alger last Sunday with Bechem reported to have rake in paltry 1,900 cedis as gate proceeds.

According to him, using the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi would have been a better option than the Accra Stadium.

“Kumasi is far better than Accra. Kumasi is closer to Bechem our base, and the supporters would have increased in numbers,'' Achiaw told Kumasi-based Bohye FM.

Bechem fought hard to secure a slim 2-1 win over the Algerians ahead of the second leg this week.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports