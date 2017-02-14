I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Sports News | 14 February 2017 13:38 CET

Bechem regrets choosing Accra for Africa campaign

By MyJoyOnline

President of Bechem United Kingsley Owusu Achiaw is disappointed over the decision to choose the Accra sports stadium for their CAF Confederation cup campaign.

He made the comments following the poor attendance for their first leg game against Algerian side MC Alger last Sunday with Bechem reported to have rake in paltry 1,900 cedis as gate proceeds.

According to him, using the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi would have been a better option than the Accra Stadium.

“Kumasi is far better than Accra. Kumasi is closer to Bechem our base, and the supporters would have increased in numbers,'' Achiaw told Kumasi-based Bohye FM.

Bechem fought hard to secure a slim 2-1 win over the Algerians ahead of the second leg this week.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

A journey of thousand miles has an end.
By: Opambour Justice
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img