Sports News | 14 February 2017 12:44 CET

Inter Allies striker Ropapa Mensah hails promising start against Hearts of Oak

Inter Allies striker Ropapa Mensah thought his side gave a good account of the themselves in the 0-0 draw with Hearts of Oak on Monday.

''It is a promising start to the season on a collective level and one we can always build on,'' he said.

''It is a derby against one of the biggest in Ghana and Africa at large and I think it is a very good test for us as a team.

''We can still do better than we did against Hearts and as a young team I think it is a springboard.''

"Abaa a yede boo Baah no da ho." The cain used to whip Baah is safely kept. Ur master said it, Agya Mills, so note.
