Swansea City forward Jordan Ayew admits 18 months at Villa was very frustrating

Hearts of Oak public relations officer Kwame Opare has revealed the club is working really hard to get their coach a work permit.

Nuttal missed his side's opening game of the new season due to challenges with his work permit.

"We are working on the work permit and as soon as that is done he will start working," said Opare Addo

The 48-year-old UEFA Pro licence holder and former England U17 fitness Coach could be on bench of Hearts of Oak in Sunday's League game against Medeama at the Accra Sports Stadium.

