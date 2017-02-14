I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Sports News | 14 February 2017 12:44 CET

Swansea City forward Jordan Ayew admits 18 months at Villa was very frustrating

Hearts of Oak public relations officer Kwame Opare has revealed the club is working really hard to get their coach a work permit.

Nuttal missed his side's opening game of the new season due to challenges with his work permit.

"We are working on the work permit and as soon as that is done he will start working," said Opare Addo

The 48-year-old UEFA Pro licence holder and former England U17 fitness Coach could be on bench of Hearts of Oak in Sunday's League game against Medeama at the Accra Sports Stadium.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

No absentee voting is allowed. In the same vein, a contestant must be the principal speaker on all platforms meant for their election campaign .
By: Adwoa Ayamba
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img