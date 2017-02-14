Ghana FA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi hits back at 'envious' critics, reject cul-de-sac claims

Ghana FA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi remains unwavering despite mounting resignation calls and says his detractors are envious, jealous and borne out of ignorance rejecting claims football has reached a tipping point under his tenure.

The world respected football chief has come under huge pressure to quit following the Black Stars unflattering fourth-placed finish at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

The chorus among critics is growing loud with persistent calls on the FA chief to step down.

They claim Ghana football has run into a cul-de-sac under his 12-year tenure and wants to force him out.

Critics are keen to see the back of the FIFA council member amid claims of massive corruption at the Ghana FA.

But the astute lawyer has rejected the claims as preposterous.

'I can't think far on those calling on me to step down," he is quoted by Accra-based Neat FM

'They should allow the people who put me there decided when my tenure ends in 2019 because the GFA job is not a life and death affair.

"You don't know if it's hatred, envy or jealousy borne out of ignorance.

When quizzed if he believes the criticism are borne out of witchcraft and sorcery, he responded in the affirmative.

"Witchcraft and sorcery could also be part of it,' he fired

"I am lawyer and run my chambers. I am doing my work and so I'm not bothered at all.

"The GFA job is not life and death and it's not on the radio that you can asked me to resign.

"Whether I will resign or not is a personal decision not the one you can force me to do on the radio."

Nyantakyi has chalked modest successes since he assumed the role in 2005, leading the Black Stars to a hat-trick of World Cup appearances while securing multiple deals for the national teams and the local league.

But the team's failure to clinch an elusive Africa Cup of Nations crown in Gabon appears to have ruffled feathers with critics jumping on the fray to mount pressure on him to resign.

Nyantakyi is extremely popular among football aficionados with widespread believe he will retain his seat if he contest for the top job again in 2019.

Critics are banking their hopes on the new government to intervene to get him out of the way.

However, its unclear if Ghana President Nana Akufo Addo will sack him to damn the consequences.

By Patrick Akoto



