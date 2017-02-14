I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
14 February 2017

Medeama goalkeeper Ofori Antwi happy with debut performance


Medeama goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi was left delighted with his debut for the club against WAFA on Sunday.

The 22-year-old stood in between the sticks as the Yellow and Mauves recorded a narrow 1-0 win over the Academy Boys in Tarkwa.

Striker Bernard Ofori scored the only goal of the match as the home side picked their first points of the season.

And debutante Ofori Antwi, who joined Medeama from Asante Kotoko, was left impressed with his performance.

I am delighted to have made my debut.. Its was a good game against @WAFAcademySC and I'm looking forward to an exciting season.# Ofori Antwi pic.twitter.com/E4Ys3sRQ24

— MedeamaSC (@MedeamaSC) February 14, 2017

Medeama travel to Accra to face Hearts of Oak in their next game on Sunday February 19.

