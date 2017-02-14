I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Sports News | 14 February 2017

Hearts of Oak chief Frank Nelson says barren with Inter Allies was a fair result

Hearts of Oak board member Frank Nelson was satisfied with the team's performance in the 0-0 draw with Inter Allies on Monday. 

Allies dictated the pace of the game but lacked the cutting edge to punished the Phobians.

They came close when Frederick Yamoah rifled the woodwork with a free-kick.

''It was a flowing game, Accra Hearts of Oak and Inter Allies need to be encouraged to play like that. Inter Allies did very well in terms of performance, Hearts of Oak also did well,'' Nelson said after the game.

''The two had the needed opportunities in the game but it was unfortunate none of the teams were unable to convert the chances they had, I believe goalless scoreline was a fair result.''

