Medeama new boy Bennett Ofori keen to impress after impressive debut

Medeama new recruit Bennett Ofori is eager to impress coach Augustine Evans Adotey after marking an impressive debut against WAFA on Sunday.

The exciting winger climbed off the bench to help the side record a 1-0 win over Academy Boys.

The 23-year-old showed glimpses of his talent at the Tarkwa and Aboso Park to the delight of the local fans.

And the former Berekum Chelsea midfielder has vowed to impress his new employers.'I will work hard at Medeama, that is my new Club and I have to do everything possible to help the Club,' he is quoted by Ghana Sports Newspaper.

'I had some few challenges at Kotoko but here at Medeama I am going to keep my focus and push hard, I have to get back to the top and my fans happy.'

