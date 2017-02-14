Frimpong Manso quits ambitious Division One League side Karela FC

Frimpong Manso has announced he has quit Division One League side Karela FC after two years.

The ex-Ghana defender was not handed a contract extension and had to pack out.

''Expectations were not met after series of discussions,'' Frimpong is quoted as saying by starrsportsgh.com.

''I have ended my stay at Kerela FC though officials of the club asked for my stay. We started negotiating for a fresh deal but unfortunately the couldn't come into a compromised so I had to I had to leave and look elsewhere for a new opportunity to continue my job.''

