Hearts draw blank in league opener against Inter Allies

Hearts of Oak and Inter Allies played out a goalless 0-0 draw in their opening Ghana Premier league fixture.

The two teams failed to break the back of each other as they shared the points at the El-Wak stadium but the Phobians will have keeper

Benjamin Mensah to thank after putting in an impressive display.

The best chance perhaps fell to Frederick Yamoah, whose pile driver hit the woodwork.

Ropapa Mensah also came close to score but his effort was saved by Hearts goalkeeper Ben Mensah.

Hearts were far from their best and will have to improve on this performance as they take on Medeama in their second game of the season.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports