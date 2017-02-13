'Unfazed' Ghana FA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi amazed at resignation calls, insists he won't step down



Under-fire Ghana FA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi says 'he can't think far' over calls for him to step down.

The FIFA council member has come under mounting pressure to resign following the Black Stars unflattering fourth-placed finish at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

His critics have accused him of failing to win the elusive African crown since assuming office 12-years ago.

They have also accused him of superintending over perceived rot at the federation.

But the CAF Executive member has downplayed the resignation talks, insisting he won't be pressured into stepping down.

'I can't think far on those calling on me to step down," he is quoted by Accra-based Neat FM

'They should allow the people who put me there decided when my tenure ends in 2019 because the GFA job is not a life and death affair."

Its' widely believed the astute lawyer will retain his seat when his current tenure ends in two-years.

