Sports News | 13 February 2017 22:47 CET

Match Report: Inter Allies 0-0 Hearts - Phobians frustrated in season opener


Hearts of Oak and Inter Allies shared the spoils in an entertaining 0-0 draw in their Ghana Premier League opener on Monday.

The two teams failed to break the back of each other as they shared the points at the El-Wak stadium.

Hearts came close on a number of occasions but goalkeeper Kwame Baah.

The best chance perhaps fell to Frederick Yamoah, whose piledriver hit the woodwork.

Ropapa Mensah also came close to score but his effort was saved by Hearts goalkeeper Ben Mensah.

Hearts face rejuvenated Medeama at home on Sunday while Inter Allies make the short trip to Dansoman to face Liberty Professionals.

