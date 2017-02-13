Ghana target Micho pays glowing tribute to deceased legendary coach Sam Arday



Uganda coach Milutin Sredojevic 'Micho' has paid chilling tribute to legendary Ghana coach Sam Arday, who died on Sunday, aged 71.

The celebrated coach and techincal director of WAFA SC Sam passed away after a short illness.

And Serbian coach Milutin Sredojevic 'Micho', who has been tipped to become the next Black Stars coach, has been left saddened by the passing of the African and Ghana football legend.

Sincere condolences at unfortunate occasion of passing away of African &Ghana football legend coach Sam Arday(RIP)he will never be forgotten

— MICHOcoach (@michocoach) February 13, 2017

The multi-system man was the first black man to win an Olympic medal in football when he led Ghana's U23 team to pick bronze at the 1992 Games in Barcelona.

He won the 1995 FIFA U17 World Cup winner in Ecuador.

In the Ghana, he handled giants Asante Kotoko, Hearts of Oak and Okwahu United.

