Sports News | 13 February 2017 22:47 CET

Swansea City new boy Andre Ayew reveals he never enjoyed his 18-months spell at Aston Villa


Ghana striker Jordan Ayew has revealed he never enjoyed his time at Aston Villa.

The 25-year-old has returned to the Premier League after signing a permanent contract with Swansea City.

The Ghana international has admitted he did not enjoy his 18-months spell at Villa.

'Last year I wasn't consistent. Why? I don't know, maybe because of the situation," Ayew told Daily Mail

"But now I'm coming into a team where I feel the confidence from the club, the coach and the players.

'I have not really enjoyed my football for the last 18 months. But Swansea have given me the chance to come here and I just want to do my best.'

Ayew scored just twice in 21 Championship appearances for Aston Villa before making the switch.

To be a man is not a day job.
By: DJ NELSON
