I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Sports News | 13 February 2017 22:47 CET

Ghanaian midfielder Moses Odjer makes injury return in Salernitana win at Vicenza


Ghanaian midfielder Moses Odjer made an injury return for Salernitana in their 1-0 win at Vicenza last Friday.

The 21-year-old, who has been sidelined with an injury, climbed off the bench in the 70th minute in the Seria B match.

The former Ghana Under-20 star replaced Brazilian Pompeu da Silva Ronaldo as the visitors picked maximum points at the Stadio Romeo Menti.

Massimiliano Busellato scored the only goal of the match in the 10th minutes.

Moses Odjer

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

How you think when you lose determines how long it will take before you win.
By: Ellen Ayepa
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img