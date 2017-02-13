I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Sports News | 13 February 2017 17:47 CET

Barnsley defender Andy Yiadom delighted with performance against Reading


Barnsley defender Andy Yiadom is thrilled to have contained Reading winger Garath McCleary during their 0-0 stalemate in the English Championship over the weekend.

The right-back came up one of the best wingers in the Championship and excelled heavily.

And the 25-year-old feels it was a fine showing on his return from international duty.

'The winger who played on my side was really quick' he explained.

'But like I said I felt we defended our box really well and got a deserved clean sheet out of it.

"It just goes to show how well we're doing on the training pitch.

"Everyone is tuned in really well when it comes down to our shape and organisation.'

Andy Yiadom

