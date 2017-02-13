I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
13 February 2017

Ghana defender Andy Yiadom picks positives from Barnsley draw against Reading


Barnsley defender Andy Yiadom wants to pick the positives after his side laboured to a 0-0 draw against Reading over the weekend.

Yiadom, 25, was thrown into the hat after playing for Ghana at the 2017 African Cup of Nations in Gabon.

The right-back impressed heavily as the two sides shared the spoils.

And the Ghana international wants to focus on the positives of a clean sheet for Heckingbottom's men.

'Looking back at our chances we could easily have won, but we have to take out the positives and move on, like I say the clean sheet is great and our second in a row," he said

"Reading's a tough place to come and get three points but we nearly got it. We just have to move on to the Villa game now.'

The defender is expected to feature for the side ahead of their trip to Aston Villa on Tuesday evening.

Andy Yiadom

