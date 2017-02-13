I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
West Ham chief David Gold defends Andre Ayew over downward displays

West Ham chairman David Gold has jumped to the defence of Andre Ayew following recent criticism over his performance.

Ayew, who joined the Hammers from Swansea City £20million, has struggled to establish himself.

The Ghana international suffered a long-term muscle injury on his debut which appears to have affected his form.

Replying on his personal Twitter account , co-owner Gold disagreed with a Hamers fan that criticised former Marseille striker Ayew, but Gold failed to stick up for Jonathan Calleri.

@WesthamDan16 @davidgold @jsullivanwhu agreed,zaza was crap so is callers and ayew

— marknicholls (@sparkynicholls) February 11, 2017

Ayew is a good player and cost 20m. dg https://t.co/ILVuQW4w9V

— David Gold (@davidgold) February 11, 2017

Ayew has managed just a goal in 13 matches since joining.

