Sports News | 13 February 2017 17:15 CET

Barnsley defender Andy Yiadom delighted with vital point at Reading


Ghana defender Andy Yiadom was delighted with Barnsley 0-0 draw against Reading at the weekend.

The 25-year-old returned to club duty after playing for Ghana at the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

Manager Paul Heckingbottom  handed him a starting berth as the two teams shared the spoils.

And the Ghana international was happy with the point earned at Reading

'It was a tough game. Reading are a good side with quality players, they move the ball really well but I thought we created the better chances," he said

"They had a couple too but I felt we deserved the clean sheet. We'll take that going into the Villa game.'

A GOOD NEWS ON A BAD DAY
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH
ft_top_line

Members

