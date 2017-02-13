Ghana midfielder Rabiu Mohammed terminates contract with Russian giants Anzhi Mackachkala

Ghana midfielder Rabiu Mohammed has terminated his contract with Russian giants Anzhi Mackachkala after an unsuccessful five months stint with the club and is heading towards Turkey according to reports.

Rabiu who joined the Russia Premier League side in July last year whilst injured has not been able to recover from the ankle injury he suffered befiee joining the club, robbing him of having kicking a ball for the side.

Rabiu was sidelined for six months after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury in May.

The intelligent midfielder joined Anzhi from rival club Kuban Krasnodar where he spent three seasons where he proved to be one of their key influential midfielders.

He played 51 matches for Kuban in the Premier League, and scored 1 goal.

Reports from the Russian media however indicate that Rabiu could make a move to play for a club in the Turkish Super Lig.

