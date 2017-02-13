I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Sports News | 13 February 2017 17:15 CET

REVEALED: Referee for Kotoko-Liberty clash Latif Adari was strangely injured during pre-match and was replaced by Timothy Obuabisa

Wa-based referee Latif Adari was strangely injured during the pre-match warm up of the clash between Asante Kotoko and Liberty Professionals played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday.

After the normal warm up, he was doing shadow officiating when a player of Liberty Professionals unintentionally hit him with the ball hitting and twisting the wrist.

The strange injury compelled Obuobisa Timothy who was initially the 4th official to start the match with Ernest Baafi acting as the 4th official.

According to the medical report on Latif's injury chanced upon by Ghanasoccernet, the wrist of Latif Adari is broken.

He was taken to the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital where the wrist has been casted in a POP.

The 29-year old referee was recently handed the FIFA Referees badge as a replacement for veteran Seidu Bomisson.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

Love, like a river, will cut a new path whenever it meets an obstacle.
By: Deborah- Sweden
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img