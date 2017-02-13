REVEALED: Referee for Kotoko-Liberty clash Latif Adari was strangely injured during pre-match and was replaced by Timothy Obuabisa

Wa-based referee Latif Adari was strangely injured during the pre-match warm up of the clash between Asante Kotoko and Liberty Professionals played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday.

After the normal warm up, he was doing shadow officiating when a player of Liberty Professionals unintentionally hit him with the ball hitting and twisting the wrist.

The strange injury compelled Obuobisa Timothy who was initially the 4th official to start the match with Ernest Baafi acting as the 4th official.

According to the medical report on Latif's injury chanced upon by Ghanasoccernet, the wrist of Latif Adari is broken.

He was taken to the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital where the wrist has been casted in a POP.

The 29-year old referee was recently handed the FIFA Referees badge as a replacement for veteran Seidu Bomisson.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

