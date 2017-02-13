I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Sports News | 13 February 2017

Kotoko give defender Samuel Kyere 14-day ultimatum to terminate contract with club


Kotoko have given defender Samuel Kyere a two-week ultimatum to cancel his contract with the club.

Kyere has been at loggerheads with the club since he was suspended by former coach Michael Osei.

The defender has consistently lashed out at his critics on social media, leading to the latest decision of the club.

"Due to your serious and persistent misconduct, Asante Kotoko SC hereby gives you 14 days notice to terminate your contract of employment." a letter signed by administrative manager Rose Padmore Yeboah is quoted as saying

