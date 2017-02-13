I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Sports News | 13 February 2017 14:14 CET

Ex-Ghana star Odartey Lamptey pays glowing tribute to deceased legendary coach Sam Arday


Ex-Ghana international Nii Odartey Lamptey has paid glowing tribute to legendary coach Sam Arday who died on Sunday.

Arday, a celebrated Ghanaian coach passed away after a brief illness in Accra.

And former Ghana star Nii Odartey Lamptey has paid glowing tribute to his former mentor.

'Coach Arday was like a father to me because he has really helped me during my playing career so he was my everything," he told Starr Sports

'Ghana football we have really lost a legend because these are the people that ewe guys are learning from it's so sad."

Arday was the first black man to win a olympic medal in football when he led Ghana's U23 team to pick bronze at the 1992 Games in Barcelona.

He won the 1995 FIFA U17 World Cup winner in Ecuador.

In the Ghana, he handled giants Asante Kotoko, Hearts of Oak and Okwahu United.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

Sitting in the armchair is not the same as being the pilot and holding the steering wheel.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH (D
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img