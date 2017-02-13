Ex-Ghana star Odartey Lamptey pays glowing tribute to deceased legendary coach Sam Arday



Ex-Ghana international Nii Odartey Lamptey has paid glowing tribute to legendary coach Sam Arday who died on Sunday.

Arday, a celebrated Ghanaian coach passed away after a brief illness in Accra.

And former Ghana star Nii Odartey Lamptey has paid glowing tribute to his former mentor.

'Coach Arday was like a father to me because he has really helped me during my playing career so he was my everything," he told Starr Sports

'Ghana football we have really lost a legend because these are the people that ewe guys are learning from it's so sad."

Arday was the first black man to win a olympic medal in football when he led Ghana's U23 team to pick bronze at the 1992 Games in Barcelona.

He won the 1995 FIFA U17 World Cup winner in Ecuador.

In the Ghana, he handled giants Asante Kotoko, Hearts of Oak and Okwahu United.

