Injured Kotoko captain Amos Frimpong to be assessed today



Kotoko captain Amos Frimpong is expected to undergo further test today (Monday) after suffering an injury during his side's 2-1 win over Liberty Professionals.

Frimpong suffered an arm injury at the Baba Yara stadium and will be assessed by doctors on Monday.

He failed to complete the match as the Porcupine Warriors rallied from behind to record the crucial win.

He could miss the side's trip to Berekum Chelsea on Sunday.

