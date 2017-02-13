I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Injured Kotoko captain Amos Frimpong to be assessed today


Kotoko captain Amos Frimpong is expected to undergo further test today (Monday) after suffering an injury during his side's 2-1 win over Liberty Professionals.

Frimpong suffered an arm injury at the Baba Yara stadium and will be assessed by doctors on Monday.

He failed to complete the match as the Porcupine Warriors rallied from behind to record the crucial win.

He could miss the side's trip to Berekum Chelsea on Sunday.

Wisdom is not like a mango well-formed for picking--it is harvested from the nakedness of our thoughts.
By: Kwesi-Gabriel Eshun,
