Sports News | 13 February 2017 14:14 CET
Veteran Kotoko striker Obed Owusu to undergo test today after sustaining injury in Liberty win
Kotoko striker Obed Owusu will undergo a test on Monday after sustaining injury during his side's 2-1 win over Libert Professionals.
The veteran was forced out in the first half with what appears a serious injury.
The former Berekum Chelsea attacker is expected to be assessed by doctors today to know the extent of injury.
It's unclear if he will be fit for the side's next league game at Berekum Chelsea.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].