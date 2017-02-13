Sports News | 13 February 2017 14:14 CET
Ghanaian striker Godsway Donyoh nets match winner for Nordsjaelland in pre-season win over Elfsborg
Ghanaian striker Godsway Donyoh scored the match winner for was on target for Nordsjaelland in their 4-3 win over Elfsborg in pre-season friendly.
Donyoh pummeled the decisive goal with two minutes left on the clock as his side won in a seven-goal thriller.
The 22-year-old has found his form since he joined the Danish side.
He is expected to be key for the side this season.
Godsway Donyoh
