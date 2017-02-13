I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Sports News | 13 February 2017 14:14 CET

Liberty captain Samuel Sarfo fumes at referee over 'very strange' Kotoko penalty


Samuel Sarfo was left perplexed at the awarding of a penalty for Kotoko as Liberty Professionals slipped to a 2-1 defeat in Kumasi.

The scientific soccer lads were holding their own against Kotoko after going in front.

But the Porcupine Warriors turned on the heat in style after they were awarded a spot kick by referee Latif Adaari in the second half.

And captain Samuel Sarfo laid the blame for their defeat firmly at the feet of official.

'The assistant line 2 was supposed to react first before the penalty was given because he was closer to the incident but the referee gave a cheap penalty to Kotoko," he fumed

'I angrily went to the referee and told him he could have done better.'

'This same referee made a similar mistake when we played Inter Allies last season so it was obvious that the referees helped Kotoko win the game.'

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

When pride comes,comes also the disgrace.
By: Musical-Soldier
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img