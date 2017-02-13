Liberty captain Samuel Sarfo fumes at referee over 'very strange' Kotoko penalty



Samuel Sarfo was left perplexed at the awarding of a penalty for Kotoko as Liberty Professionals slipped to a 2-1 defeat in Kumasi.

The scientific soccer lads were holding their own against Kotoko after going in front.

But the Porcupine Warriors turned on the heat in style after they were awarded a spot kick by referee Latif Adaari in the second half.

And captain Samuel Sarfo laid the blame for their defeat firmly at the feet of official.

'The assistant line 2 was supposed to react first before the penalty was given because he was closer to the incident but the referee gave a cheap penalty to Kotoko," he fumed

'I angrily went to the referee and told him he could have done better.'

'This same referee made a similar mistake when we played Inter Allies last season so it was obvious that the referees helped Kotoko win the game.'

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com