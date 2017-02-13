Wa All Stars CEO Oduro Nyarko shattered by big defeat to Al Ahli Tripoli but has faint hopes of qualification

Wa All Stars CEO Oduro Nyarko is shell-shocked by his side's shameful 3-1 home defeat to Al Ahli Tripoli in the 2017 CAF Champions League preliminary qualifying round first leg tie.

Nyarko thought his side put in a lot to prepare for the assignment but were left disappointed by the result.

He knows the task to overturn the deficit will be a herculean task.

''Football is so intricate that, you can hardly predict the scoreline. I'm absolutely shocked about the defeat but it is possible we can overturn the results in the second leg, even though I must admit that, it's going to be a tall order,'' he said.

''We were really prepared for this game, but there will be a need of going back to the drawing board and correct our mistakes ahead of the second-leg.''

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com